Sidney P. Damian Sr.

Sidney Pedro Damian Sr, 65, born and raised in Freeport, Texas, passed away comfortably on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Sidney was born to birth mother, Lucia Soria Damian and raised by his Parents/Grandparents, Rosalio Damian Sr. and Petra Soria Damian.
He spent his younger years proudly working as a Longshoreman and insulator to provide for his family. He loved to spend his free time cruising in his vehicles, singing and dancing to his favorite music, and visiting with his loved ones. He was well-known in the community, enjoyed talking to people, and made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margaret Joyce Damian; children, Sidney Pedro Damian Jr., Vincent Anthony Damian, and Kimberly Ann Houston; six grandchildren, Isabella Damian, Valarie Damian, Roberto Vasquez, Dallas Damian, Zane Damian, Terrance Houston; three great-grandchildren, Evelynn Cisneros, Laela Diaz, Armani Balcazar.
Loved ones who are awaiting his arrival in Heaven are birth mother, Lucia Soria Damian; parents/grandparents, Rosalio Damian Sr., and Petra Soria Damian; sister, Helen Montiel; brothers, Rosalio Damian Jr., George Soria Damian, and Leon Damian Sr.
Pallbearers include Sidney Damian Jr, Vincent Damian, Roberto Vasquez, Robert Montiel, Steven Montiel, and Joe Damian.
Funeral Services will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 County Road 762 Brazoria, TX 77422, with Father Tin.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow after Mass, where he will be laid to rest near his loved ones at Angleton Cemetery, located at 328 Cemetery Rd. Angleton, TX 77515. Following the cemetery, the family invites you to join back at St. Josephs for food and fellowship.
Floral Arrangements can be sent to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 219 County Road 762 Brazoria, TX 77422.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, (979) 297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com .
