Geraldine “Jerrie” Collins

“I am so blessed!” she would say almost every time you talked to her. “I have wonderful children – you know that? I am so blessed!” Even in the throes of her cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s, this was the thing she wanted to be sure you knew about her.
What we want you to know about her: competition-winning jitterbugger, avid fisherman, world traveler, business owner (Four Seasons Travel in Lake Jackson 1993-2008), best fried-shrimp chef anywhere, NASCAR and Houston Astros Fan.
She was loved deeply by her surviving long-term companion, Mario Chapa. She is survived by her five children; ten grand-children; and twenty-one great-grandchildren;
Cathy Harned and Ed, of Wichita, Kansas, daughter, Alison Dick and Tyler with three children.
Carol Thompson and Doyle, of Pearland, Texas, with son, Greg Thompson and Aimee with two children, daughter, Tamara Latham and Marshall with four children, daughter, Julie Deyo and Jason with three children.
Fred VanEpps and Debbey, of Gilmer, Texas, with daughter, Denise Hayes and Rick with one child, son, Fred VanEpps IV and Sara with one child.
Cindy VanEpps Pool and Greg, of Golden, Colorado, with daughter, Sarah Christensen and Dane with two children son, Brett Bohn and Rachel with four children.
Dennis VanEpps and Valerie Collier, of New Braunfels, Texas, with son, Gerrit VanEpps and Kelsey Evans daughter, Bethany Satchell-Sanchez and Carlos with one child.
With Mario she also took great joy in spending time with his children and their families, Roy James, Jason Chapa, Javier Chapa, and Mario Chapa Jr. (deceased).
As a volunteer at the Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas, and an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Freeport, Texas, she kept vibrant even in retirement.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in September at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Freeport Texas. An announcement will follow.
Remembrance donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, one of her favorite charities.
