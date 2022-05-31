Bobbie Nell Higgins, 87, slipped away early Friday morning, May 20, 2022, into the presence of her Lord at her residence in Clute, Texas. She was born August 23, 1934, in Cooper, Delta County, Texas, to John and Ida Belle Mining as the youngest of five children.
She had a very happy childhood and went home many times through the years to visit her family and childhood friends. She also loved her home in Brazoria where she lived for over 50 years.
Bobbie Nell loved life and lived it to the fullest. She had many hobbies, country and western dancing, square dancing, playing Liverpool rummy, and dominoes with friends. She was an avid volunteer with Hospice and with the Texas Prison System at Clemens in Brazoria and at the Hobby Women’s Prison in Marlin, Texas , for over 20 years. In her later years , she especially enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls with the ladies at the church. Her greatest joy has been watching her grandchildren participate in all sports and art activities.
Bobbie Nell was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, sister, Mary Lee and brothers, C.L., Sterling, and Leroy Mining.
Bobbie Nell is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Higgins; her children, Chan Ray Chambless (Cynthia), Tracy Layne Chambless (Stacey), Michelle Peterson, Jeri Janell Malone (Darryl); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bobbie Nell was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, where her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with Dr. Lynne Settlemyre and Dr. Charles Chappell Temple officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Lake Jackson, earmarked mission committee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.