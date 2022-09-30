Billie Jean Matheson
September 30, 1928 –
September 28, 2022
Billie Jean Matheson, 93, of Danbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Danbury. Billie was born September 30, 1928, in Chappell Hill, Texas, and was a proud member of St. John Lutheran Church, The Red Hats, Honeycutt-Chovanec American Legion Post 501 Ladies Auxiliary & Business and Professional Women.
She loved camping with family and friends, trail rides, showing off her horses and beloved mules, Jack and Jill, and never backed down from a “42” domino challenge. In 1972, Billie and her husband C.P. “Matt” Matheson built and opened Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, which is still run by their children, Nancy and Tommy. Billie, or “Memaw” as she was called by many, loved spending time with her family as often as she could.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, C.P. “Matt” Matheson; and parents, Lois and Joe Follett.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Matheson, of Danbury, Sheri Davis and husband , John , of Eagle W isconsin , Nancy Davis and husband , Richard and Tommy Matheson and wife , Stacey , all of Danbury ; g randchildren , Jennifer McPhaul and husband , Clinton , of Paige, Wayne Matheson and wife , Alicia , of North Zulch, Stacy Davis White and husband , Mike , of Angleton, Lindsey Davis Smith and husband , Jeff , of Danbury, Isabel Cantarella and husband , Cory , of Colorado Springs, C olorado , Glen Davis and wife , Maria , of Madison , W isconsin , Alyssa Davis , of Eagle , W isconsin , Allison Solomon and husband , Austin , of Danbury and Hayley Jean Matheson , of Danbury ; g reat- g randchildren , Blake McPhaul and wife , Haley, Jamie McPhaul, Breann Matheson, Zachary and Zoe White, Avery Smith, Adelae Davis, Booker Davis and Raelynn Cantarella.
The family would like to express our deepest and most sincere gratitude to Kristine, GiGi and all the wonderful staff of K’s P lace for loving and taking such good care of mom. Through this journey, you have become welcomed additions to our family. We’d also like to thank the Hospice Care Team for your care and compassion during your time with mom.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, followed by th F uneral S ervices at 2:00 p.m. in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Pete Lopez officiating. Burial will follow in the Danbury Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike White, Jeff Smith, Austin Solomon, Zachary White, Billy Ed Patterson and Kenneth Rab. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Palms Funeral Home Family, K’s Place staff, Lupe Valdez and William Howell.
For those who wish to make a donation, please make contributions to St. John Lutheran Church 2227 Downing Angleton, Tx 77515 or K’s Place Personal Care
Home Activity Fund 25806 C.R 46, Angleton Tx 77515.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
