Nettie Frances Broome was taken from us to be with her Lord on October 9th 2022, at the age of 93, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Nettie was born to Adelia and William Norman on May 29th 1929 in Lott Texas. She was the middle child of nine children. Zack Broome met the love of his life and married Nettie in Marlin, Texas on the 18th of February 1948.
In March of 1948, Zack and Nettie moved to the Freeport area where Zack went to work for the DOW Chemical Company. They soon made their home in Lake Jackson, Texas where they raised their three daughters, Sandra Broome, Linda Balczo (Chuck) and Martha Cothron (Tom).
Zack and Nettie were blessed with six grandchildren, Kevin Townes, Bryan Townes, Sean Townes, Joseph Jackson III, Thomas Cothron Jr. and Tera Wyatt ; including nine great-grandchildren, Liliana Jackson, Dakota Townes, Tanner Townes, Dalton Townes, Savannah Townes, Mariah Townes, Jozie Townes, Tucker Townes, Ty Wyatt and Taylor Wyatt; and one great- great-grandchild, Shay Wyatt.
She worked at Community Hospital/Memorial Hospital for 35 years as a Bakery Chef. She was famous for her homemade yeast rolls and desserts. Nettie’s greatest joy was her family and friends, she never met a stranger. She was a homemaker and loved working with her flowers and in her garden. Nettie loved her Lord and let her light shine to others until her Savior called her home.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Zack Broome, on January 7th, 2000.
Nettie is survived by her sister, Eleanor Norman Steinke, of Otto Texas.
Nettie will be interred next to her beloved husband at Restwood Cemetery in Clute Texas.
