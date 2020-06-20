Willie B. Prince
Funeral services for Willie B. Prince, 85, of Freeport are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton.
She passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at CHI St. Luke Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson, Texas.
