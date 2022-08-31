Librado Vega, age 78, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colorado. He was born on August 2, 1944, in Angleton, Texas. He attended Angleton Elementary, Middle School and High School. His passions were fishing, gardening, watching WWE Wrestling on Pay Per View and watching his favorite teams play football, the Houston Oilers and Houston Texans. He worked for Dow Chemical in the Environmental Service Department. Later he and his wife Georgia owned a carpet cleaning and floor stripping business for numerous years, until their retirement. Shortly after retiring, he went to work part-time as a security guard at Brazosport Hospital. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-father and was affectionately known as “Popo”. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Vega; son, Sam Vega; brother, Kenny Vega; and sister, Rosa Martinez.
He is survived by his sons, Lee Vega, Jr. and wife, DeeDee and Chris Vega and wife, Ilda; brother, Rufus Vega; sister, Pauline Damien; grandchildren, Sylvia Carpenter, Zia Haagensen, Jake Vega, Zachary Hull, Alyssa Bracero, Laura Vega, Mary Handy, David Vega, Brandon Vega, Adrian Vega, Christina Vega, Joshua Vega and Madison Vega; great-grandchildren, Remiel Bracero, Azariah Bracero, Azriel Bracero, Alyssia Robinson, Carmela Valencia, Mariah Stevens, Eric Stevens, Nicholas Resendez, Ivy Truong, Izaiah Ragusa, Xzayvion Vega, Xayden Vega, Royal Carpenter, Sylvarion Carpenter, Rella Carpenter, Shaniya Carpenter, Addonniss Haagensen, Clairibelle Haagensen, Eden Vega, Rivermay Vega, Eli Vega, Isaac Vega, Josiah Vega, Guinevere Gutierrez and Copeland Vega.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a Rosary to being at 6:30 p.m., with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Funeral Services will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Vega, Joshua Vega, David Vega, Brandon Vega, Zachary Hull and Auzston Steen.
