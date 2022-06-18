Marsha Janet Marcum

Marsha Marcum, 85, of Sweeny, entered Heaven’s gates on June 4, 2022.
She was born to the late Charles and Faye Huber, February 22, 1937. She was the oldest of four children.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Harold and Charles Huber.
Marsha married her high school sweetheart, Eddie Marcum, on December 24, 1955.
Marsha is survived by her loving husband, Eddie, and her five children, Kirk Marcum (Pat), Belinda Meador (Joel), Robbie Marcum, Jamie Harris, and Marsha Marie Brown. She is survived by her brother, Jim Huber (Donna); she is also survived by fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; extended family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marsha loved her large family and nothing gave her more joy than spending time with them.
She devoted twenty-three years as the church secretary to First Baptist Church, Old Ocean. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sweeny. Marsha had a loving and kind heart. She loved to help wherever she was needed. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Sweeny Community Hospital.
A special thank you to those at Sweeny House for your care and kindness.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Sweeny.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite organization or charity.
