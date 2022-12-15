Mary Helen KeckFuneral services for Mary Helen Keck, 84, of Elkhart, Texas, formerly of Oyster Creek, Texas, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Craig Vance officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.Mary passed away Tuesday, December 13th at Elkhart Oaks Care Center. She was born April 10, 1938, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, to Oleus Willis Peltier and Lucille Eaubert. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Mary spent her life with the love of her life, George, until he was called home to be with the Lord in 2007. She was a hard worker and worked alongside daddy whenever possible. Mom enjoyed fishing and hunting with daddy, reading, and helping out with church activities. She enjoyed the smiles and hugs from the church children as well as her grands and great-grands.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George, her parents Oleus and Lucille Peltier, step mom Emma Peltier and brothers Charles and Ronald.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Reagan and husband David and Tonia Greene; siblings, Eleanor Andras, Audrey Blanchard and husband Murphy of Louisiana, and David Peltier of Florida; grandchildren, Nancy Dore and husband Daniel of Montalba, Kristopher Reagan and wife Michelle of Elkhart, Steven Greene of Oyster Creek; and Michelle Howard of Shelby, North Carolina; great grandchildren, Praire, Rain, Emil, Hosannah, MaKynziee, Trinity, Kasen, Harper, Blaine and Easton, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kristopoher Reagan, Steven Greene, Daniel Dore and David Reagan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.