Wilma Jean Sanders Vernor, 90, was born to George and Nora Sanders on August 12, 1931, in Maryneal, Texas, and passed away at home in Brazoria, on April 26, 2022.
She married her loving husband, Glenn Harvle Vernor, February 1, 1950. They lived in Camp Wood-Uvalde area for the first five years of their married lives before moving to the Brazosport area in 1955. In 2010, they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Jean (or Wilma as some know her) was a homemaker extraordinaire. She would tackle anything that needed to be done around the house, even minor remodeling. She was a great seamstress making everything from a wedding dress to western shirts to Barbie clothes. Jean could take camouflage material and make things like, pants, shirts, backpacks, fanny packs, hunting vests, etc. She made beautiful quilts and shared them with others. She could paint everything from pictures, murals on walls, rocks on concrete, and even painted a couch to her sons’ astonishment.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nora; her husband, Glenn; their infant son, Perry Lyndel Vernor; her brother, George Sanders; and her daughter-in-law, Dale Vernor.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Vernor and wife, Becky, Ricki Vernor and wife, Kay, David Vernor; and grandchildren, Shelby Vernor and wife, Courtney, Cindy Mitchell and husband, Chris, Curtis Vernor and wife, Ani, Charles Vernor and wife, Karen, Ross Vernor and wife, Rebecca, Phillip Vernor and wife, Kaycie; and nine great-grandchildren.
Jean will be missed greatly by her family and friends and will be remembered for her many talents, hard work, good sense of humor and her giving spirit.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Brazoria at 2:00 p.m. with the memorial following at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Smith officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Shelby Vernor, Cindy Mitchell, Curtis Vernor, Charles Vernor, Ross Vernor and Phillip Vernor.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at 979.798.9113.
