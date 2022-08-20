Louise McGaughey Morrison was born August 2, 1929, in Madisonville, Texas, to Eska and Ona McGaughey. She passed from this life on August 17, 2022, a few days after her 93 birthday, and following a lengthy illness.
She was graduated from Columbia High School, and then graduated in three years from Sam Houston State University , where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a teaching certificate.
Louise then came to work at Dow Chemical, where she met and married David Edwin Morrison in 1952, and had been a longtime resident of Freeport, Texas. She was a wife and mother, of 53 years. Louise’s lifes work was dedicated to the Order of the Eastern Star for 70 years. She was a charter, life, and endowed member of Lake Jackson Chapter #1009, now officiated with Velasco Chapter #220, where she was a Worthy Matron twice. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1952.
Louise has shared her gift of writing by authoring valuable books and programs for chapter occasions, and has freely shared countless hours consulting and offering helpful advice to members. Her publications have reached Eastern Star members throughout the US and countries abroad.
Louise is survived by her two children, Carl Morrison and wife, Evenly, of Freeport, Texas, and Linda Morison Dubois and husband, Jon, of Murphy, North Carolina; two nephews, Matthew McGaughey, and Andrew McGaughey; and niece, Kerri McGaughey Raisin.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband, David Morrison; her parents, Eska and Ona McGaughey; and her brother, Max Gene McGaughey.
A Graveside family service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Park Cemetery in Madisonville, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.