Penelope “Penny” Kay Rhodes
Penelope “Penny” Kay Rhodes, 70, of Stafford, Texas left this life and went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.
Updated: June 5, 2021 @ 2:45 am
