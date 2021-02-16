September 7, 1941 –
January 24, 2021
Jerry Ralph Easley, 79 years of age, of Clute, Texas passed away on January 24, 2021.
Jerry was born to Elsie Mae Martin and Thomas Howard Easley on September 7, 1941 in Kennard, Texas.
Jerry married Edith Fay Caldwell in Detroit, Michigan on July 20th, 1962.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from September 9, 1959 to September 6, 1963.
Jerry loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He was an avid bass fisherman. He enjoyed wood-working and carved many beautiful things for his family. Much to his surprise, he loved cruising and enjoyed many cruises with his wife, family and friends. Alaska was his favorite cruise destination. Jerry loved studying military and American history and was incredibly patriotic and loved his country.
Jerry worked for Dow Chemical starting in the Welding Department and moved to Welding Inspections. He then went to Engineering and Construction Services for the remainder of his years with Dow.
After retiring from Dow, he went to work for Belmont Constructors and was Project Director for all construction activities at Enterprise Products in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Shortly after his Belmont job ended, he came to work as Project Manager for U.S. Contractors at BASF in Freeport, Texas. His last job before retiring for the last time was Sub-Contracts Manager with TIC building a power plant in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Howard; and his mother, Elsie.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Edie, of 58 years; his daughter, Vicki Murray (Rick); his son, James Easley (Melissa); his daughter, Kim Hudson (Gary); his brothers ,Thomas Richard Easley (Jane), Ronnie Easley; and sister, Beverly Dorris. He is also survived by his brother-in-laws, Rodger Caldwell (Sherrie), Dennis Bain; and sister-in-law, Linda Caldwell.
Jerry is also survived by his three granddaughters, Melissa Vicendese (Paul), Melanie Murray, Madeline Hudson; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia Dawn Vicendese.
Jerry is also survived by his oldest brothers’ daughters, that were like his own daughters, Edie Sanders, Colleen Cooper, Andrea Stunz and Gwen Follett.
Jerry is also survived by his brother-in-laws children, Rhonda Asbury, Todd Caldwell and Kristen Bain; as well as his sister’s daughter, Marley Sammons.
A private family memorial service will be Thursday, February 18th followed by internment. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Arrangements provided by Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Clute Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.