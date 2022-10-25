Aubrey Dean Wilke, 79, of Brazoria, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. He was born on April 18, 1943, in Angleton, Texas, to Fritz and Florence Wilke.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where he served as previous elder and youth director. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the Brazoria Militia, American Legion and Columbia Historical Museum. He retired from Dow Chemical where he worked as a journeyman pipefitter. He was the past cemetery caretaker of the Brazoria and Columbia Cemetery for many years. He loved wood working, blacksmith, antique collector and wire art. He had a big heart and his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his loving memories his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Margaret Wilke, of Brazoria; son, John Wilke and wife, Beth, of San Antonio; daughter, Arena Duncan and husband, Jesse, of Brazoria; sister, Charlotte Broussard, of Sweeny; grandchildren, Sydney Wilke, Bailey Bartlett, Trista Bartlett, Skylar Duncan and David Duncan; other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1402 N. Main St., Sweeny, Texas. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ed Boineau officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 95, Sweeny, Texas 77480 or Columbia Historical Museum, P.O. Box 867, West Columbia, Texas 77486.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
