Beatrice “Ms. Bea” Hannah Merrell
A Celebration of Life for Beatrice Merrell, 78, of Angleton, will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Angleton Cemetery Pavilion. She passed away on September 4, 2021 in Lake Jackson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 3:49 am
Beatrice “Ms. Bea” Hannah Merrell
A Celebration of Life for Beatrice Merrell, 78, of Angleton, will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Angleton Cemetery Pavilion. She passed away on September 4, 2021 in Lake Jackson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.