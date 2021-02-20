Pastor Kenneth James
Funeral services for Pastor Kenneth James, 76, of Sweeny, Texas will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
A visitation with the family will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
Pastor Kenneth James passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Bay City, Texas.
A more detailed obituary will be announced at a later date.
