JC Lindsey

December 11, 1945 – July 11, 2022

JC Lindsey, age 76, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away, on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born on, December 11, 1945, in Groesbeck, Texas, to his parents, Charlie and Emmie Lindsey.

There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 North. Brazosport Blvd., Clute Texas 77531.
