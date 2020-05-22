John Robert Oglesby
10/02/1932 –
05/06/2020
A celebration of the life of John Robert (Bob) Oglesby, 87 , of Sweeny, Texas, was held at his home in Sweeny, Texas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 and was attended by many family and friends. He was born October 2, 1932 in Summerfield, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John (Roy) and Martha Oglesby; and two sisters, Hazel Stewart and Helen Caraway.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years seven months, Eldine Oglesby; son, Ralph Oglesby and wife, Carolyn, of Pittsburg, Texas; daughter, Vicki McClellan, of Amarillo, Texas; son, Larry Oglesby and wife, Peggy, of Marshall, Texas; daughter, Karen Follett and husband, Pat, of Deer Park, Texas; and sister, Arless Stewart, of Amarillo, Texas. Bob and Eldine were blessed with nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one soon-to-be great- great-grandchild.
Bob was a retiree of Phillips Petroleum Sweeny Refinery and an ordained Deacon of the First Baptist Church Old Ocean/New Shores Baptist Church where he served in many capacities over the years. His Masonic Lodge affiliations were numerous, but he was particularly honored to be a part of the Grand Commandery of Texas: Grand Prelate — 2001 and the Galveston Scottish Rite, Knight Commander Court of Honor. During his active years, he volunteered for several Community Service Organizations, Sweeny United being one that he looked forward to each summer.
Cremation by Turner Family Funeral Chapel. Remains will be distributed in a memorial family trip at Winter Park Ski Resort in Colorado at his request.
Please direct Memorial Gifts to: The Texas Port Ministry-Evangelism Materials Fund, 1103 Cherry St., Freeport, TX 77541.
