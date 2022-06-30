Matthew Ray Gustin of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on June 25, 2022, at the age of 82. Ray was born on September 27, 1939, in Woodlake, Texas, to Matt and Nellie Gustin. A loving and devoted husband, father, pawpaw, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed.
Ray attended Briscoe Elementary, Jackson Junior High and Austin High School in Houston. After graduating high school in 1958, he attended the University of Texas in Austin. He went to work for Dow Chemical Company out of college and worked there for 34 years before retiring, starting in Operations and ending in Research Engineering. He was a very loving and caring people person who would help anyone in need. He led a very faith filled life at St. Michaels Catholic church. Ray loved fishing and hunting with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 62 wonderful years, Judith Ione Gustin and his sisters Helen Beard and Joycelle Schillaci.
Ray is survived by three children, daughter, Domela and husband, Walter Fulsom; son, Alan and his wife, Stephanie Gustin and daughter, Danette and husband, Stephen Pratt. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Jeromy Fulsom and his wife, Nicole, Matthew Fulsom, Nicole Sams and husband, Brandon Rogers, Jenny Brownfield and husband, Brady, James Gustin, John Gustin, Michael Kaminski, and his wife, Sarah. He is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren, Kathryn Fulsom, Cierra Turner, Chayse Turner, McKaila Sams, Brodie Sams, Case Rogers, Ezekiel Brownfield, Corrine Brownfield, Jaidyn Kaminski, Lilah Kaminski, Cooper Pratt, Parker Pratt, Knox Pratt, Hayden Pratt, Jaxson Allen and Julia Allen. Ray is also survived by extended family members Talia Fulsom, Alyssa Closs, Haylie Markgraf.
Pallbearers will be Jeromy Fulsom, Matthew Fulsom, Michael Kaminski, James Gustin, John Gustin and Brodie Sams.
Visitation and Rosary will be at Restwood Memorial, Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2021, at St. Michaels Church in Lake Jackson, with Gravesite Service to follow. Reception will be at St. Michael’s Hall following services.
