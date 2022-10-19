Warren Nelson Steffen, beloved father, grandfather, and friend was called home on September 9, 2022, at the age of 86.
He entered this world in Conroe, Texas, on November 23, 1935, born to Walter and Mabel Steffen. Warren’s childhood was spent in the Houston area, primarily in Bellaire. He spent most of his career years working offshore on oil rigs. There weren’t many things Warren could not fix or build. He loved people; he loved visiting with friends and family, and he was proud of his boys. He literally beamed when he talked about his sons.
Warren is survived by his sons, Warren Phillip Steffen (Donna), of San Leon, John Russell Steffen, of Rosharon, and Paul Curtis Steffen (Lillian), of Livingston; two granddaughters; a great-grandson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in 2001, by his wife, of 42 years, Aline Patricia (Pat) Shields Steffen; his parents, Walter and Mabel Steffen; brother, Walter Henry (Bud) Steffen and Bud’s wife, Sadie; his sister, Joann Carr and her husband, Robert. Warren was also predeceased by Janet Smith, his constant companion in their later years until her death in 2020.
A Memorial Celebration will be held for Warren Nelson Steffen on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at his beloved Shady Acres Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church that Warren loved and attended for many years prior to his death: Shady Acres Baptist Church, 18034 County Rd 463, Brazoria, Texas, 77422.
