James Allen Cook, 57, of West Columbia, passed away on September 3, 2022. He was born December 9, 1965.
James Allen Cook Aka Cookie grew up active in the FFA showing heifers and graduated from Columbia High School in 1984. He was an outdoorsman from bow fishing to hunting, loved dancing, cooking, and barbecuing for friends and family. He was active in his church greeting everyone with a smile on, he never met a stranger and loved telling stories of his childhood. He impacted all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janie; daughter, Rachael O’Dell (Evan); sons, Joshua Goodson (Jennifer) and Scott Goodson; sisters, DeDe Truitt (Lonnie) and Gay Thompson ( Billy); brothers, Donny Cook (Donnelle) and Stacey Cook (Angela); numerous stepbrothers, and stepsisters; stepmom, Chris Schaffer; grandchildren, David, Weston, and Zetor; nephew, Chad Truitt (Shawna); niece, Ashley Lancaster (Richard); greatnephews, Hunter and Gatlin Lancaster and Blaine Truitt; great nieces, Brinleigh, and Baylor Truitt and Cammie Lancaster; numerous other nieces and nephews; very special aunt and uncle, Buddy and Betty Crow; and life time friend, Scott Meuth.
He is preceded in death by father, Chink Cook; mother and step father, Shirley and Bo Ringgold; and father, Lester Livanec; grandmother, Callie Crow; and granddaughter, Dakota.
Pallbearers will be Scott Meuth, ED Meuth, Lonnie Truitt, Chad Truitt, Richard Lancaster, Kenneth Crow, Troy Crow, Ron Gentry. Honorary Pallbearers are Hunter Lancaster, Blaine Truitt, and Gatlin Lancaster.
A Visitation will be September 9, 2022, at Victory Fellowship in Brazoria, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
