Sam Ross, elderly gentleman, reached the expiratory date of his mortal body on October 6, 2022, at home in Silverdale, Washington.
Samuel Knowles Ross was born November 1, 1948, in Houston, Texas, to Sally Ross and Stan Ross of Lake Jackson, Texas. He graduated from Brazosport High School in May, 1967. He earned a BA – Psychology from University of Texas at Austin in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army 1971 to 1975, trained as a Russian language translator and interrogator.
Sam received a BA in Accounting from the University of Houston, became a Certified Public Accountant, and worked at Arthur Young in Houston. He joined Richland Properties in Houston as an accountant, and went on to become Senior Vice President in land development work. He moved to Tampa, Florida, with Richland in 1985, where he spent the majority of his career. During that, he was a man out standing and outstanding in a wide variety of fields and commercial endeavors. He retired in 2007 to Silverdale, Washington, escaping the heat; humidity; and, in his words, “the general craziness of Florida”.
Sam was predeceased by both parents.
He issurvived by daughter, Jessica Ross of Brookfield, Massachusetts; son Timothy Ross, wife Megan, and granddaughter Mia Olivia of Bradenton, Florida; son Dallas Ross of Tampa, Florida; and brother Joel Ross and wife Jeanette of Tyler, Texas.
Memorial and internment services are to be arranged.
