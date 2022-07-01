Walter Garry Ellis, age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022, with his devoted wife, Janet, at his side.
Garry was born in Weyerhauser, Wisconsin, on April 9, 1931, to Mamie Ruth Tuttle. In 1951, he married Nora Crump. After military service with the Army Air Corps in Korea, he accepted a job with Dow Chemical and moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, where he and Nora raise two daughters.
Nora Ellis passed away in 1996 following a lengthy illness. A few years later, a mutual friend suggested Garry and Janet Jackson, his neighbor, should meet. They did and were married in 2005. Garry joined Janet in an active life of community service. Brazosport Cares, Helping Hands and Hearts Hospice, The Gathering Place, the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, and The Sea Center are only a few places that he volunteered. He was also a graduate of both the Clute Citizens Police Academy and Richwood Citizen’s Police Academy.
Garry’s hobbies and enthusiasms included nature and gardening and he achieved the title of Master Naturalist. He was a member of the Brazoria County Combined Honor Guard and served at many area funerals. He also enjoyed woodworking, creating many miniature figures and decorative items for friends and family.
Garry’s dedication and work were recognized by The Facts in 2011 when he was named a finalist for their Citizen of the Year award. He and Janet were both named Volunteers of the Year by the City of Richwood for their longtime work on the Keep Richwood Beautiful committee and in 2020, Richwood Park was rededicated as Ellis Park in their honor.
Garry was preceded in death by his mother; his first wife, Nora; and his grandson, Michael Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Jackson Ellis; daughters, Sherri Jackson (Arthur) and Sandra Muennink (Greg); stepdaughter, Melanie Lamb ( John); and stepson, Scott Scarbrough (Marianne). Other family members are grandchildren, Ryan Jackson, Isabella Scarbrough, Micah Scarbrough, Justen Wells, Parker Wells, Kathy Wells, John Muennink (Jessica) and Rachael Muennink; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 , at 10:00 a.m. in Chapelwood Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to The Sea Center or Chapelwood United Methodist Church, both in Lake Jackson, Texas.
