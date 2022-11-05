Funeral services for Lillie Bell Bryant, 90, of Brazoria, will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hall Chapel Baptist Church in Brazoria with Dr. Richard Booker officiating and Elder James Rebector eulogizing, Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
She passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Woodlake Nursing Center in Clute, Texas.
Besides being an awesome mother, she diligently served her church faithfully as a choir member, usher, Sunday School Superintendent, church secretary and church custodian.
Leaving to cherish her loving memories; son, Larry D. Bryant, Brazoria; nieces, Rita A. York, Brazoria, Cora Mack and Julia Mack both of Angleton; host of other relatives and friends. She was respected and loved by all that knew her. She will be greatly missed by many loved ones and friends.
Active pallbearers will be friends and family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
