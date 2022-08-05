Joe A. Moss
Jul 26, 1925 –
Jul 4, 2022
Joe A. Moss, age 96, beloved by his family, friends, and caregivers gained his eternal rest on July 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. He was a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church for the 50 years he lived in Dallas.
Joe was born in Waco, Texas, on July 26, 1925, to his parents, Robert E. Moss and Winnie Hughes Moss. His father and mother met in Tyler, Texas, after his father’s service in World War I. His mother, a college graduate, always stressed the importance of an education. He attended schools in both Waco and Austin and graduated from Waco High, in 1942. He entered business school at The University of Texas, at Austin, in the fall of 1942, and enrolled in Naval ROTC. He began his World War II service in the Navy on July 1, 1943, and served until April, of 1946. He fought in the Pacific and served aboard the USS Buckingham APA 141 which landed Marines on many Pacific Islands in 1945. He fought in the Battle of Okinawa, which was the largest single loss of Naval personnel during World War II. His ship and crew also provided humanitarian relief to the city of Nagasaki, Japan, within a month of the dropping of the atomic bomb. After the war, he finished his business degree at UT and married Anna Lee Reese on May 30, 1947, in Austin, Texas. He decided to pursue a law degree and graduated from The University of Texas Law School in 1950. Joe began his private practice in Austin until he was called up for the Korean War in September, of 1950. He was assigned to a Naval Mine Sweeper squadron stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Half of his squadron was sent to Korea and the other half remained in the US. He was fortunate to have his duty post in the US. He was the Captain of the USS Grosbeak from May of 1951 until May of 1952. After his two years of service, he returned to Austin and his law career. After working for the State of Texas, for a couple of years, he landed his first corporate job in 1955, as an attorney for Cosden Oil and Chemical Co. in Big Spring, Texas. He became an expert in oil and gas law, eventually rising to the level of Chief Counsel and a Vice President of Cosden. Throughout his years in Big Spring, he was active in his church serving as an elder in the First Presbyterian Church for over 10 years. He was also active in community affairs and served on the Big Spring School Board from 1959 to 1971. He was President from 1966 to 1971 and had the honor of handing his son and classmates their diplomas in May of 1970.
In the fall of 1971, he was promoted General Counsel and Vice President for American Petrofina and moved to corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas. He had a very distinguished corporate and legal career and he presented cases before the US Supreme Court on two different occasions. Upon his corporate retirement he worked several more years at the law firm Vinson and Elkins. His entire life he always had a sense of what was right and fair, applying his Christian beliefs. Many of his employees throughout the years commented on his fairness, integrity and the importance of teamwork. Likewise, he was there for his family offering prayer, encouragement and support.
In his retirement years he enjoyed building wooden model ships as a hobby. The family holds one of his ships especially dear, the USS Grosbeak. He was very skilled in woodworking having developed this skill as a young boy from his grandfather, John Thomas Hughes.
He is survived by son, Joe D. Moss and spouse, Judy, of Lake Jackson, Texas. He leaves four grandchildren, Michelle M. Winkler and husband, Craig, of Frisco, Texas, Shannon K. Jordan and husband, Kirk, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, Sean D. Moss, of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Brandi N. Walker and husband, Nathan, of Lake Jackson, Texas. His legacy also includes nine great-grandchildren, Blake Moss, Taylor Jordan, Chase Jordan, Evan Walker, Luke Jordan, Carson Walker, Dillon Walker, Chloe Winkler and Chelsea Winkler. He also leaves behind his loving brother-in-law, Dr. Curtis Reese and spouse, Nancy of Dallas and his nephew, John T. Sautter, of Spring, Texas.
A very special thank you to Flora and Jose Zarate for the loving care they gave both parents for over 25 years. They will continue to be a great blessing to our family. Flora and Jose often shared stories of his daily life, one was especially touching as he would wake in the morning in his later years and raise his arms overhead saying “Praise the Lord!” He was grateful for another day. Often when we would talk, I would ask “How are you doing Dad?” and his reply would be “I’m alive!”.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Lee Reese; his parents; and his sister, Catherine Moss Sautter.
Grave side service including military honors will be held August 6 , 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. The service will be officiated by Barney Gulley, a family friend of almost 70 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Samaritan’s Purse or Tunnels to Towers.
Arrangements in care of Restland Funeral Home Dallas,Texas.
