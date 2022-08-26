Lois A. Upton was called to our Lord on August 23, 2022. She was born May 29, 1958 , to Charles and Laverne Wilkerson of Jones Creek, Texas.
There are special People that come into our lives that leave this world, but when you have enjoyed and deeply loved someone one, that person becomes a part of you and lives on through you.
Lois Upton was preceded in death by father, Charles Wilkerson; mother, Laverne Wilkerson; and sister, Christine Wilkerson.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Upton; brother, Billy and wife, Debbie Webster; daughter, Shelley Vandergrifft; son-in-law, Shane Vandergrifft; sons, Jason Schuck, Walter Upton; grandchildren, Gracie and husband, Robert Bernal, Charles Vandergrifft, Timothy Schuck, Collin Schuck, Katlyn Schuck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her love of Giraffes explains a lot about her life and the way she lived. Just as the Giraffe is a symbol of Sincerity, peace, and purity. Lois lived her life loving and protecting her c hildren and accepted everyone that showed up at her home. She had a deep love of music and Mexican food and all things involving her family, she spent her days with arts and crafts that she gifted to her kids and grandkids, her day did not officially start till she had her coffee. Her kids fondly remember the days spent at the beach as well as Froberg’s farm picking blackberries and strawberries. She spent many nights playing games with her kids and late nights playing cards with family and friends. Lois A. Upton was an anchor to her husband and kids, never missing a moment to tell them how much she loved them. Lois A. Upton will always be with her family.
Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Friday, August 26, 2022 , at Stroud Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. till service time.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.stroudfuneralhome .com.
