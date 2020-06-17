McKayla Nicole Bentancur
December 21, 1999 –
April 12, 2020
McKayla Nicole Bentancur, 20, of Sweeny passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born December 21, 1999 to Mirtha Almazan and Arthuro Bentancur Jr.
She enjoyed reading books, collecting panda bears and drinking Pineapple Fanta. She dedicated her life to raising her son, Gabriel, as a single mother.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jose and Mary Gutierrez; and grandfather, Arturo Bentancur Sr.
She is survived by her father, Arthuro Bentancur Jr., Sweeny; mother, Mirtha Almazan (Fermin), Richwood; son, Gabriel Alexander Bentancur, Sweeny; sisters, Marrisa and Jasmine Bentancur, both of Sweeny, Arriana and Marisol Carreon, both of Richwood; brothers, Michael Bentancur (Morgan), Sweeny, Marcos Garcia, Richwood; grandparents, Rosa Stewart, Sweeny and Jesus and Maria Salinas, Richwood; aunt, Renee Smith (Randy), Sweeny; uncle, Tony Bentancur, Clute; nieces, Sarah and Elena Bentancur; nephew, Michael Bentancur Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, 2025 E. Mulberry, Angleton, Texas. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home. (979) 849-8800.
