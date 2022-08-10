Chelsi Renee Schneider, of Brazoria, Texas. Passed away peacefully into Heaven on August 5, 2022, at 31 years of age.
Chelsi passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones after a long courageous fight with cancer.
Chelsi was born on January 8, 1991, to Dwayne Schneider and Niece Partain.
Chelsi enjoyed life and lived life to the fullest. Spending time with her close friends and family. She loved hanging out at the beach and having fun with her children. She had many hobbies which included painting and refurbishing furniture and spending time at the game room. Chelsi’s biggest Blessings are her three beautiful children, Emalynn Hunter, Peyton Tumlinson and Kaison Sell whom she loved dearly, as well as her special friend Misty Jones.
Chelsi is survived by her father, Dwayne Schneider and Bridget Lester; her brother, T.J. Schneider and wife, Brittany Schneider with Paxton Schneider; grandmother, Sharron Stroble; and her best friend, Shellby (BoBo) Dawes; her 4-legged brother, Hank; and numerous aunts; uncles; and other family members.
In Heaven awaits her grandparents, Vernon and Glenda Schneider, Cousin Josh Schneider, Uncle Boogie Partain, her stepmother Cissi Schneider and her mother Niece Partain.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, for friends and family at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, with Paster Ernie Hutchings officiating. Afterwards, there will be a gathering with food at the Old School in Brazoria.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.