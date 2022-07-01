Freeman Moon Jul 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeman MoonFreeman Moon, of Angleton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Creekside Village Nursing Home in Clute, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Gardner’s Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net 979-849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Tax abatement change concerns industry Freeport LNG receives safety order after explosion Turtles, Snakes and Gators Oh My Angleton trying again on grant for sidewalks LJ VA Clinic assess threats to employees Fishin Fiesta kicks off with some nasty weather Historic Brazoria church to dedicate marker Hawkins makes it into hall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake Jackson shooting victim identifiedLake Jackson shooting leaves one dead and another severely injuredLJ neighborhood on alert after fatal shootingSerial killer pleads guilty in Brazoria CountyHouses lost to fire in Demi-JohnBrazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water noticeConduct complaint preceded Garivey's resignationFreeport LNG crosses off cyber threat as possible cause of explosionGarivey resigns as Freeport police chiefUpdates June, 30 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Uvalde shows police are imperfect (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Response to Freeport LNG explosion noteworthy (2)Few Texas schools have armed educators (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: We will hold sheriff to his word (2)Brazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Aplin gives big to A&M (1)Freeport terminates city attorney's contract (1)Acclaims and a shame for June 10, 2022 (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Charging stations could aid EV sales (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)Freeport celebrates place in Texas history (1)CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Don't wait until it's too late to try this (1)Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr. (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Mental health, gun access both need to be addressed (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Online Poll How has the high price of gasoline affected your summer plans? You voted: Flying instead of driving Driving instead of flying Taking a road trip closer to home Canceled our vacation entirely Hasn't affected our plans Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2022 Citizen of the Year Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Amended Notice by TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY PROGRAM ASSISTANT The Lake Jackson Development Invitation to Invitation to Bidders-Varner Creek RFP's 22-71 ITBs QuadMed Hiring Physician Cause# CSPs Bulletin
