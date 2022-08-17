“100 years & Fabulous” and it just happens to be true! Marjorie drew her last breath and took a short trip home to live with her Lord and Savior on August 14, 2022.
Marjorie Creekmore was born Marjorie Russell in Huntington, Texas, on July 21, 1922.
Marjorie outlived her 2 husbands, Earl Powell and Cecil Creekmore; her daughter, Ethel Lorene Arnett; her parents; five siblings; a stepson; two grandchildren, Wayne Arnett, & Dee Tyson and one greatgrandchild, Drew Wood.
God gave Marjorie much grace to bare many sorrows in her lifetime and she did not allow those losses to make her a bitter person.
Marjorie and Earl Powell married in 1938, and moved to Galveston, Texas, to make a new life for themselves and their family. Earl and Marjorie had two beautiful girls, Ethel Lorene and Elizabeth Ann Powell. Marjorie was left a widow at a young age and had to provide for her family so she began a career of 25 years with the Kroger Company.
Marjorie met the love of her life, Cecil Creekmore and they were married in 1958. Marjorie & Cecil loved to travel and they supported each other’s calling at University Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas.
Marjorie was the unequaled “Queen of Hospitality” and everyone enjoyed gathering at Margie’s especially on Thanksgiving to get a taste of Creekmore’s Dressing. Marjorie’s heart was her family.
When help was needed with Cecil’s health Marjorie moved to Freeport to live by her daughter, Ann.
Marjorie became a beloved member of West End Baptist and kept serving, trusting, living and loving.
Left to honor Marjorie’s memory are her daughter, Ann Lindsey (Dale); grandchildren, Kelly Arnett,(Kim), Richard Arnett (Vickie), Lorenda Lauret (Mike), Alan Lindsey (Sonya), Kim Wood (Dillon); ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank IPH Hospice care team for their comfort & support and Creekside Village Healthcare for their care and encouragement, and “How ya doing, Sunshine?” shout outs to Marjorie during her stay.
A Celebration of Life will be at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas, on Thursday, August 18. 2022.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Service at 11:00 a.m., Officiated by Dr. Barry Foster
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.