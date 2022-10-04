George “Ronny” Ronald Dumesnil Jr., 81 of Rosharon, Texas, left this world on Friday, September 3 0 , 2022, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven and is now catching his dream fish.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Farm on October 22, 2022, begins at 4:00 p.m., 504 Adams RD., Rosharon, TX 77583. Please join us.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations by check to Brazoria Coastal Conservation Texas (CCA), 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024 or by PayPal Donations ccatexas.org.
George was born on September 22, 1941, in Houston, Texas, to Maurine and George Sr. Dumesnil. He graduated class of 1960, Milby High School, Houston, Texas. He further attended the University of Texas, Austin, on a full athletic scholarship for Track and Field and later graduated from the University of Houston with an Industrial Engineering Degree. He met Barabara Lynn Roberts in Garner State Park and married her in 1963. His father-in-law, Jack Roberts, who he adored, taught him all about farming which became his passion and career. He passed along the love of farming to his son, Jon and together they built Dumesnil Farms. In the past 25 years, he and Jon developed a crawfish business which he enjoyed more than anything. We know his customers will miss him.
He is dearly loved and will be missed by his friends; family; and especially by his three children, Jon, Christi, and Anne, as well as his six grandsons Jack, Jake, Sterling, Luke, Sam, and Andrew.
