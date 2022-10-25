Vicente Borrego
April 5, 1940 –
October 22, 2022
Vicente Borrego, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in his home in Sweeny, Texas. He was born April 5, 1940, in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico.
He married Rosario Gallardo on November 30, 1964, and were married for 52 years. His dream was to come to the United States and raise a family and did so when he moved to Sweeny, Texas, in the early 1970’s with his wife and four children, Carlos, Marcela, Robert, and Vicente Jr.
For over 30 years he enjoyed working at the Acute Toxicology Department of Dow Chemical Company in Lake Jackson, Texas. During this time, he also worked afternoons as a part-time butcher at Benedict’s Grocery Store and always enjoyed talking to all the customers. After taking early retirement from Dow, he took a short break then went to work at Marsh Veterinary Clinic for the next 10 years. While at Marsh Veterinary Clinic he would often remember his time growing up on a ranch and especially enjoyed working with the cattle and horses in the nearby ranches.
A long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church he received the West Brazos Knights of Columbus Knight of the Year Award in 2011 and was an active member of the Legion of Mary for many years. He dedicated many hours of service at the KC Hall bingo nights and many other events. Anyone who knew Vicente knew he loved singing and could often be heard singing songs in Spanish, there wasn’t a Mexican mariachi song he didn’t know. He will be especially remembered for his strong work ethic. Regardless of the day he was always an early riser whether it was going on a trip, a relaxing Saturday, which meant lawn work, or a workday you could always be sure he would be getting up early, often singing and getting everyone up at the crack of dawn. In his younger years, he enjoyed cooking and was known for his fantastic BBQ briskets.
He is survived by his wife, Rosario; and their children, Marcela Pinto, Robert Borrego, and Vince Borrego Jr.; and their many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
The family, friends, and others whose lives Vicente touched are invited to the Visitation and Rosary on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas.
The Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Sweeny, Texas, with Father Preston Quintela officiating. Interment will follow in Restwood Memorial Park, in Clute, Texas, followed by a lunch back at the Parish Hall and all are invited to come and share memories with the family.
