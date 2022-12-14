Harold Lloyd Hall, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, he was born in Anchor, Texas, to Leola Lee Hall and Sam Henderson.
He lived his entire life in the Angleton/Alvin area, where he attended Marshall High and graduated in 1965. Harold was employed with the City of Angleton Animal Control and Alvin Independent School District where he retired. He enjoyed playing dominoes, spending time with family while listening to his favorite blues songs.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Sam; his sister, Eria Mae Hall; his brothers, Willie Glenn Hall, Sam Jennings, Raymond Thomas, and Herman Hall.
He survived by his wife Carmen Hall (Freeport, Texas); his children, Teka Hall (Alvin, Texas), Troy Thomas (Denver, Colorado), Keosha and Brandon Thomas, both of Angleton, Texas; step-children; Evan, Essence and Giana, of Freeport, Texas. He leaves behind his two sisters, Savannah Carethers and Lorine Higgins (Andrew), both of Angleton, Texas, and two brothers, James Hall, of Angleton, Texas, and Ronnie Hall (Trishan), of Vista, California; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a Visitation in his honor, Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas. The Celebration of his Life will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas, with Reverend Leon Robinson, Officiating/Eulogist.
His final resting place will be at Angleton Cemetery, 328 Cemetery Road, Angleton, Texas. Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.