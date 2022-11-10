Donna Ray Daughrity

Donna Ray “Meemaw” Daughrity, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, age 77, of Richwood, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, November 4, 2022.
Donna was born to her loving parents, Reverend Raymond and Estelle Schliesser in Corpus Christi, Texas, on May 31, 1945.
Donna was married to her late husband Frank “Peepaw” Daughrity on January 14, 1965.
Donna graduated from La Porte High School in 1963. After graduating she went on to work for NASA in flight control, she also worked for Intermedics as well as DOW chemical. Later, Meemaw also spent some time substituting in BISD.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson. Donna touched the lives of many and one would describe her as a very caring and loving person. She was always willing to help others. She had a great love for all animals and spent many hours caring for others fur babies as well as her own.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Estelle Schliesser; husband, Frank Daughrity; sister, Mary Jane Schliesser; and grandson, Cameron Hodder.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Julie (Chris) Land; Son, Daniel (Blair) Daughrity; grandchildren, Lacie (James) Able, Tyler and Bailey Daughrity, Jessica Land, Carson and Cameron Mayer and Taylor Gates; Great grandchildren, Malani Rose, Jaxson, Jenawae, Peyton, and the newest addition Cambrie Jo.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler, Bailey, Carson, Cameron, James, and Keithan.
A special THANK YOU to Cheryl Lowe and Crystal Gaona with IPH Hospice for taking such great care of her and loving Meemaw as your own.
Meemaw will be missed by many. Gone but will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Restwood Funeral Home Friday, November 11, 2022. A Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
