Deborah Renee “Debs” Wilhelm, 48, of Sweeny passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She left this earth with her best friend Cocoa, by her side and entered Heaven to be reunited with her family and friends that passed before her.
She graduated from Sweeny High School in 1992, and chose not to attend graduation, instead went on a mission’s trip to Kalemie, Zaire. She helped with orphan babies and was always carrying one or two everywhere she went.
Debs was a kind and caring person and held a special place in her heart for the elderly and less fortunate. She loved to cook and was an awesome one.
She adopted her best friend “Cocoa” whom she found that was abandoned. She tolerated people but always welcomed animals.
Debs is survived by her parents, Shelley and Doris Wilhelm, of Sweeny; sister, Kim Finley and husband, John, of Sweeny; and her fur baby, Cocoa.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas, with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery in West Columbia.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Pallbearers will be Matt Finley, Kade Finley, Jon Wilhelm, Slavin Richards, Adam Richards, and Billy Richards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA in Debs memory.
