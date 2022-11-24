Funeral services for Juan Handy, age 75, of Clute, Texas , will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Augustine Cruz officiating. Interment will be held at Angleton Cemetery, 328 Cemetery Rd, Angleton, Texas 77515.
Viewing is on Friday, November 25 , 2022, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 98 Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., R osary from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Juan passed away on Friday, November 18th at his home.
He was born in Alamo, Texas on October 22, 1947. He served in the Army, with an honorable discharge in 1971. He and his family moved to the Brazosport area in 1978. He worked as an Operator for Dow Chemical, for 25 years.
Juan was a loving husband and father. He was also a father figure to many, including family and friends. He enjoyed watching old westerns and nature shows. He never met a stranger and was always eager to assist anyone in need.
Left to cherish his memory, is his wife, San Juanita (Janie) Handy; son, Lee Roy Handy (Dan); daughter, Vanessa Handy; siblings, Eudelia Rodriguez (Pedro), Adalberto Handy, Maria Minerva Handy, Antonio Handy (Mary Lou), Jesus Montelongo (Perla), Manuel Montelongo (Diana), Eliseo Montelongo, Jose Montelongo (Mary), Maria Ramirez (Pedro).
Awaiting Juan’s arrival in Heaven were his parents , Victoriano Handy and Rosa Trevino; and his brother, Pedro Handy.
Pallbearers will be Dan Penisten, Antonio Handy, Jose Montelongo, Genaro Garza, Joe Rodriguez Jr., Michael Rangel.
In honor of Juan’s loving and giving nature, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness as often as possible.
