In Loving Memory of Barbara Mae Foley, 86, of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, on January 28, 2023. She was born on July 19, 1936, in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to her parents, William and Mable McKinley.
Barbara was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending her time with her grandkids riding four-wheelers and playing Wahoo. She had many hobbies, some of which were volunteering at the hospital, cooking for her family and going on walks. She enjoyed fellowship and activities at the Gathering Place in Angleton. Barbara was a member of New Beginnings Church in Lake Jackson. While she resided at her care home, some of her most precious memories were painting, doing arts and crafts and fellowshipping with others. Barbara spent 35 years working for Angleton Independent School District, which she loved.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. with Fred Ortiz officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Barbara will be laid to rest in the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas, with her husband, George Thomas “Red” Foley at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Left to cherish Barbara’s memory is her daughter, Stephanie Wagoner (husband, Marty) and her grandchildren, Alexis and Zachary Wagoner all of Pearland, Texas.
Awaiting Barbara’s arrival in Heaven was her husband, George Thomas “Red” Foley, and her brother, Robert McKinley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Barbara’s name to The Gathering Place 200 E. Mulberry Drive Angleton, Texas 77515.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Barbara Mae Foley.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
Commented