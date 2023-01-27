Barbara Sue Michna, 89, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to the arms of her Savior and Lord on January 19, 2023. Barbara was born on July 15, 1933, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to the late Coy and Sadie Jones (Bailey).
Barbara Sue loved taking care of her family, friends, and church. She worked at the City National Bank Building in Wichita falls. When she married her husband, Rogers Michna, they enjoyed fishing with her family at Lake Possum Kingdom. They adopted their two children and moved to Lake Jackson, in 1968. She attended Eastern Star, BSF Studies, and loved to play Bunco. She and her friends, Barbara Jo Odom and Patsy Parrack, loved to bake cakes for weddings and special occasions as well as provide food for church functions at the First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson. Mom made sure our house was the neighborhood hangout for all the kids with lots of games and the best snacks. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, welcome “extras” over for Thanksgiving, have a homemade pizza party, sew a dress for a formal, pull an all-nighter for a slumber party, store a dead cat in her freezer, cross-stitch a funny saying, host a craft day, play a mean game of train or Uno until early morning, braid lots of heads of hair, and cheer on her kiddos, whether in school, baseball, football, softball, or band. She was a Roy Rogers fan (but not Buck Owens).
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Coy and Sadie Jones (Bailey); Brother, Keith Jones; and brother-in-law, and wife, Gilbert and Brenda Walkup (Michna).
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rogers Michna; son, Mark Michna; daughter, Michelle (Cliff) Wilson; grandchildren, Xanecia Michna, Katie (Jessie) Hill, Michael (Rylie) Wilson, Matthew Michna, Rachel Wilson; and great-grandchild Asher Wilson; sister-in-law, Billie Jones; niece, Kayrene (Glen) Daw (Jones); nephews, David (Donna) Jones, Steve (Gail) Jones, and Brad (Shelly) Jones; and nephew, Larry (Jockueline) Walkup.
A celebration of the life of Barbara will be held at the First United Methodist Church, of Lake Jackson, Texas at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Interment will be later in Burkburnett, Texas.
