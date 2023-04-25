Beau Remington Harris, 39, a beloved father, son, and brother passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident on his way home from his job as a Journeyman Lineman at Centerpoint Energy in the late night of April 19 and pronounced deceased in the early morning hours of April 20, 2023.
Beau is survived by his son, Ayden, his mother, Suzette Harris, his brother, Garett, his girlfriend and her two sons, Stephanie Hulbert (Jenkins), Stetson Hulbert, Slade Hulbert, and his former step-son, A.J. Lazo.
Beau was born in Houston, Texas, on May 18, 1983, to Gary and Suzette Harris. He spent his childhood in Richmond and Rosenberg, Texas. and was a 2001 graduate of Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg. Beau was most recently residing in Brazoria, Texas. He loved and adored his family life in Brazoria as a member of West Oaks Church in West Columbia, Texas.
Beau was the type of person that would help anyone in need, step in as a father figure for any of his family and friends’ kids, and could fix ANYTHING! Beau thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his loved ones, building all sorts of creative projects, working on anything with a motor, driving everything with a motor especially his 1936 Chevy rat rod and Harley Davidson motorcycle. He especially enjoyed cheering on his son and Stephanie’s sons at all of their sporting events and helping them to grow as athletes and young men.
Beau will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
