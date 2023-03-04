Bettie V. Schlitzkus
December 30, 1931 –
February 27, 2023
Bettie Jeane Vickery Schlitzkus of Damon went to her heavenly home on February 27, 2023. Arrangements and services will be at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., funeral at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Old Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia.
She was born on December 30, 1931, to Elmer Chester and Florence Gregory Vickery in Mobile County, Alabama. Bettie was the sixth of seven children whom all moved to Danbury, Texas around 1935.
Bettie lost both of her parents to a car accident her senior year in high school. She went on to graduate as Valedictorian from Danbury High, then started nursing school in Houston. She met the love of her life, Henry Joe Schlitzkus, whom she married on November 22, 1950. In March 1951, Henry was drafted into the Army and Bettie followed him when he was stationed at Fort Hood. Their first child, Patty (Dornbach Seiler), was born there. After Henry completed his enlistment, they moved to the West Columbia area. Two more children completed the family, Diane (Griffin) and Henry Joe Schlitzkus, Jr.
Bettie was a jack-of-all-trades, the quintessential farming housewife that mastered everything she did. As her children grew older, she chased her dream of becoming a beautician and soon after opened her own beauty shop on her farm property. There was nothing that Bettie couldn’t do, all while still keeping Henry and her children her first priority.
Bettie will always be remembered by her dedication for her church, family, friends, and her desire to help others. Bettie was a member of West Columbia Chapter #705 Order of the Eastern Star, becoming a 50 year member in 2016, and was also a proud member of the Daughters of the Nile, American Legion Auxiliary, and the West Columbia Historical Society. Bettie was a faithful member of Bethel Presbyterian Church for 68 years where she joyfully sang in the choir, many times the loudest and proudest. She lived a long, beautiful life that she dedicated to serving others and sharing her love for the Lord and family.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents; Henry’s parents, John and Annie Schlitzkus; husband, Henry; her Vickery brothers/spouses, Chester, Albert (Geri), and Francis (Lillie); her sisters/spouses, Mildred (Dean) Laughlin and Louise (Wes) Holmes; in-laws/spouses, Albert Fogle, Herbert Schlitzkus, Gilbert Schlitzkus, James (Sandy) Schlitzkus, Harold Elster; former daughter-in-law, Deborah Guillory Schlitzkus; and former son-in-law, John Dornbach.
Bettie is survived by her sister, Rosemary Vickery Fogle of Bryan; in-laws/spouse, Betty Jakubec Schlitzkus of Damon, Sharon Stewart Schlitzkus of Lake Jackson, Anita (Harold) Schlitzkus Korenek of Damon, and Dorothy Schlitzkus Elster of Damon; her children, Patty (Charles) Seiler of New Braunfels, Diane (Bruce) Griffin of Lorena, and Joe (Diana) Schlitzkus of Damon; her grandchildren, Dawn (Danny) James of Tallahassee, Florida; Jennifer (David) Melancon of Lubbock, Traci (Javier) Zamarripa of League City, Krissy (Chris) Lacey of New Braunfels, Kimberly Morton of Lubbock, Elissa (Josh) Norris of Cypress, John (Heather) Griffin of Lubbock, Nathan (Jennifer) Seiler of Richmond, Brent (Amber) Seiler of Rosenberg, Mariah Griffin of Austin, Lisa Glass of Chicago, IL, Holly (Chris) Stanfield of St. Louis, MO, Bradley (Kayla) Glover of Knoxville, Tennessee, Noel (Marwin) Gonzalez of Houston; her great-grandchildren, Kaleigh & Lauren James, Jacob, Sophia & Abrianna Zamarripa, Brody & Carter Norris, Chance, Reagan & Savannah Melancon, Elijah, Aurelia & Lincoln Lacey, Gavin & Lilah Kruk & Avery Griffin, Reagan Seiler, Jacob (Kelly), Camron & Savannah Glass, Haven & Olive Betty Stanfield, Lorelai Glover, Eliana, Brooks, Dallas & Hannah Gonzalez; and one great-great grandson, Oliver Glass; as well as her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pall bearers are Bettie’s grandsons, Chris, David, Jacob, John, Josh and Nathan. Honorary pall bearers are the sisters and brothers of West Columbia #705 Order of the Eastern Star.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations are made to Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia or the West Columbia #705 OES Scholarship fund.
