Betty Ann Awalt

Betty Ann Bruce Awalt, 76, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She met her end with all the grace and sense of humor she was loved and known for.
She died at home surrounded by her husband and daughters. She left this world more beautiful than she found it and will forever be missed.
Betty was born in Freeport, Texas on October 18, 1946. The youngest daughter of Lavada and Andrew Bruce and sister to Donald Bruce.
In 1965, Betty graduated from Brazosport High School and started her freshman year at Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and a Captain in the famous Strutters dance team.
Betty met Bill Awalt at SWT and after three years they were married in February of 1968 and quickly relocated to Newport, Rhode Island where Bill attended Navy Officer Candidate School. Together they moved to eight cities and more houses than either of them wanted to count, eventually returning to Texas where they set down roots in The Woodlands.
She had four daughters: Kimberly, Kristen, Stephanie and Kathryn. Her daughters and grandchildren were the joys of her life. She cultivated a deep sense of love and support for all of their individual talents, interests, creativity, education and specific needs.
Nowhere did she express her love more than in the kitchen. Cooking was her love language, one she passed on to her daughters. Betty was endlessly creative and enormously energetic. She was a person you’d call in good times and bad.
She had a strong Christian faith to guide her through life. She was a beautiful, loving, caring, elegant lady with grace and love.
She is survived by her adoring and loving husband of 55 years, Bill Awalt, her daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly Walsh, Kristen Leturno, Stephanie and Paul Meyer and Kathryn and Adam Lambert. Her beloved grandchildren, Brooke Walsh, Peyten Awalt, Presten Leturno, Dylan and Elodie Meyer and Henry and Claire Lambert, as well as countless extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother, brother, aunts and uncles and several dear friends. We are certain they are basking in each other’s company now. In lieu of sending flowers, please plant a little something in her memory.
