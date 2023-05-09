Beverly Bartow Anderson, aka BB, 81 of Lake Jackson went to be with the Lord, peacefully on Saturday May 6, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born December 13, 1941 to Adrain and Edna King.
She was married to the love of her life, M.E. (Andy) Anderson for 29 blissful years. They are now reunited in Heaven.
She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1960. She retired from BISD as a lunchroom manager in 2007 after 34 years of service.
BB as she was affectionately known, loved cooking for her family and friends. Going to her house felt like walking into a restaurant from all the aromas of her cooking. She was a caregiver by heart and was always looking for ways to help others. Usually with a batch of her famous chocolate chip cookies or her delicious pecan pies. She loved pulling the one armed bandits at the casinos and always insisted on stopping by a Dairy Queen for a blizzard and sending her grandkids a picture just to aggravate them. She was loved by many and our memories of her love for each of us will live on our hearts forever.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andy; her parents, Adrain and Edna King; sister, Janice Mobley and her beloved dog, Gigi.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Closs (Tom) and their children, Luke Harralson (Brandi) and Lane Harralson (Brenna), Redonda McDaniels (John) and their children, Johnathon McDaniels (Jennifer Lynn) and Haley McDaniels; stepchildren, Ricky Anderson (Mitzi) and their children, Kyndal Anderson, Rikki Lea Neslony (Alex), Makensey Anderson, Rene Linder (Steve) and their son, Dylan Linder; Her, sister Pam Riddle; brother, Rik King (Nell); stepgrandchildren, Thomas Closs (Sarah), Taylor Closs (Abbey), Tristan Cox (John), Racheal White (Previn), Brittany McDonald (Ethan); 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces. Her best friend Joy Platte, along with many others she called family, not by blood but by love.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, also at Lakewood.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Gathering Place, 200 E. Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515 or the SPCA.
