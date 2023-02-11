It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Billie Jean Houston McCoy, 96, of Freeport, Texas on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Jean was born to Ben Lee Houston and Aline Holstead Houston on February 6, 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Jean worked for J.S. McKinney for 35 years as an office manager in the pipe fabrication industry until her retirement.
Jean enjoyed spending the majority of her free time with her family, and many generations of grandchildren. The beach was her happy place and she passed her love of the beach on to her large, adoring family. She loved watching all sports, playing games of dominoes or cards, serving others at church or in nursing homes and hosting card games or church members in her home. Jean was the first female in Brazoria County to bowl a 700 series. Jean was inducted in the Brazoria County Bowling Hall of Fame for her outstanding career in bowling. She was a life time member of the Church of Christ having attended both Freeport and Lake Jackson Church of Christ where she made friends with people of all ages and was considered to be everyone’s Granny. She loved her friends and family unconditionally and shared her wisdom to everyone who sought her counsel and advice.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Aline Houston; brother, Ben (Dolores) Houston, Jr.; son, Royce McCoy; granddaughter, Toni Duncan.
Jean is survived by her children, Ronnie (Jane) McCoy, Gina McCoy; daughter-in-law, Karen McCoy; her grandchildren, Mike (Anita) McCoy, Tim (Chani) McCoy, Scott (Vicki) McCoy, Jennifer (Jason) Saunier, Mark (Kellye) McCoy, Laura Gayton, Dusty (Allison) Viktorin, and Kelly McCoy; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren.
Please join us in honoring Jean at her Celebration of Life on Monday, February 13, at Dignity Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. Visitation is from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The service is at 2:00 p.m. immediately followed by a graveside service.
Commented