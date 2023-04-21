Blanca Oralia Camacho, 82, our earthly angel, of Clute, Texas, gained her wings on April 18, 2023, surrounded by many loved ones. Blanca was born on September 20, 1940, in Monterrey, Mexico.
Blanca was so very loved by her entire family and many friends. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Being together with family during holidays gave her the most joy and happiness. Ama (Mom) never met a stranger and welcomed all with a home cooked meal and sent them home with a hug and a prayer. Trips to Ross and lunch with her daughter were some of her favorite things to do. Her family was her life and she will be terribly missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her.
Blanca is survived by her husband, Sergio Camacho Sr. They had been married 62 years. She is also survived by her children, Guadalupe Camacho (Juan), Sergio Camacho Jr. (Laura), David Camacho (Nancy), Alicia Salinas (Johnny), Ruben Camacho and Albert Camacho (Stacey). Along with her children, she is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. Visitation will be at Stroud Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute. Interment will follow at Restwood Memorial Park also in Clute, Texas.
