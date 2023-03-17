Bobby Talford Mitchell
Bobby Talford Mitchell was born to Robert M. and Johnnie D. (Armstrong) Mitchell on May 4, 1933.
Bobby was a husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather and a good friend to so many. Both he and his wife Doris, are members of The Church Of Christ. Bobby was a deacon and an elder at various congregations for many years. They joined the Sojourner organization based in Marshall, Texas after retiring which gave them much joy as they traveled throughout the country volunteering time, funding various missions and proudly serving the Lord in any way needed. They generally would work with children’s homes and Christian camp grounds preparing, repairing, installing, building or cooking. You name it, they came to serve and further the Kingdom of God.
Bobby Mitchell married Doris Evelyon Mitchell in 1952 on November 15th. They had three cherished children-Dennis James, Doyle Lynn and Sherry Sue. Dennis married Georgiann, who had two children, Phillip and Catherine. Doyle married Mary who had one daughter, Kari-Ann. Sherry, the last born, married Max Lash having three children. Kelly, Pamala, and Isaac. They are equally blessed with 5 great-grandchildren. Jacob and Joshua were born to Tommy and Kelly (Weems) Baumgardner. LLuvia and Kalina were born to Daniel and Pamela (Weems) Rodriguez. Jackson was born to Jeremy and Catherine (Mitchell) Smith.
Bobby was employed as a lineman at CPL and worked as a Machinist for Dow Chemical on two separate occasions. Thereafter he was employed at several machine shops and plants throughout his career. He also worked for a time at a bakery in Corpus Christi. Bobby did whatever it took so his family would be provided for. He was a proud coach for Baseball Little League, Babe Ruth, and Senior Babe Ruth for both his sons. Because of their love for camping and fishing, the whole family would enjoy many summers spending time together outdoors. Bobby tried water skiing once, but it didn’t work out so well for him. Throughout his lifetime and marriage to Doris, Bobby touched many lives with his Christian heart. Those who knew him well, knew the love that he had for his God, his wife, his children, and his Church family.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Phillip, Daniel, Jeremy, Vance Cole, Isaac, and family friend Larry Reeves. Honorary pallbearers’ sons Dennis, Doyle, and Max Lash.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to National Evangelism With Sojourners of Marshall, Texas. The address is: 5554 Cooks Rd, Marshall, Texas 75670. (903) 935-5742.
