Bonnie W. Jones-Davis, 51, of Sweeny Texas passed away on April 14, 2023. Bonnie was born July 7th, 1971, to Betty Hill and Charles Hill.
Bonnie had two children that she adored, cherished and loved more than life itself, Mercedes (Buryel Stevenson) and Tyler Jones (Meghan). Bonnie was married to Jeffrey Davis from May 7, 2022 to April 2023, and loved his two sons Kevin Cook and Brian Davis as her own. She had three siblings, Charles Hill, Jr. (Tabatha), Holly York (Kenneth) and Jonell Walker (Willie). Between Bonnie’s siblings she had nine wonderful nieces and nephews, Derian Hill, Haley Hill, Kayla Mclean, Donovan York, Damion Evans, Lorenzo York, Emily Pace, Xavier Lott, and Chloé Walker.
Bonnie had a huge heart in helping others that lead her to becoming a medical laboratory scientist. Bonnie received her Associates degree in Applied Science in Medical laboratory and then continued her education to receive her bachelor’s degree. With these degrees she worked at hospitals that turned from employer/coworkers into family. Bonnie was well loved by so many different people from different places that she lived at, that she really thought she needed to have a service at each individual place to accommodate those who loved her, and that is just who she was. She was always looking out for others and was selfless. Most people knew Bonnie for having the biggest, warmest and heartfelt smile that would light up the room. Bonnie always made sure to take time when she saw people that she knew and loved whether at work or at a store to talk to them. She never met a stranger because she wasn’t ever afraid to start up a conversation with anyone.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, April 21st from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny, Texas 77480. Funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be held on Saturday, April 22nd with a graveside service starting at 2:00 p.m. at Aley King Cemetery, 13970 CR 2138, Kemp, Texas.
