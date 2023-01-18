Brenda Simmons Davis On Friday, January 13th, 2023, Brenda Simmons Davis passed away peacefully and gracefully in her home at 70 Avocado Court in Lake Jackson, Texas, surrounded by her immediate family. She was 72 years old. Brenda was born to James Curtis and Fannie Ailene Mills Simmons in Enterprise, Alabama, on March 11, 1950. She attended Dothan High School. She married Richard (Rick) Davis on August 10, 1984, in Topeka, Kansas. She worked at Farley Nuclear Power Plant in Columbia, Alabama, Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant in Burlington, Kansas, and South Texas Nuclear Power Plant near Bay City, Texas. Brenda was a sensitive and compassionate person with strong ethics, and these qualities quickly endeared her to others. She loved people and animals, and was especially fond of hummingbirds and miniature dachshunds. She enjoyed reading, gardening and cross stitch/needlepoint.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, and two brothers, Bobby and Tony Simmons of Dothan, Al.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Stephanie Thompson Mezulic of Lake Jackson, Texas, daughter, Jessica Thompson Laskoskie of Kemah, Texas; grandson, Adrian Tyler Hinojosa of Houston, Texas, and sister, Loretta Simmons Price of Geneva, Alabama.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the competent, compassionate and Christian care provided to Brenda and her family by the amazing people at Divinity Hospice of Angleton, Texas.
No services have been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, those whom may have been touched by Brenda’s life are invited to make a donation in her memory to the SPCA of Brazoria County on their website. Condolences may be sent to her home.
