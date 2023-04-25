Bruce Everitt Martin, age 72, of Dripping Springs, Texas passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning, April 16, 2023. Bruce lived with terminal cancer bravely, forcefully, heroically, & “his way” for 8 years and until he took his final breath. A role model for living life on one’s terms he was a cancer survivor in his own right.
He was born to Mary White Martin in Freeport, Texas, on April 17, 1950 and raised in Lake Jackson, Texas, by his mother and adoptive father, Delton W Martin, along with his sister, Kathleen (Kathy) Martin and brother, Tony Martin who all preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his brother, Michael Meyers.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Martin; their daughter, Rachel Williams; son-in-law, Tanner Williams; and his beloved granddaughter, Luna. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Wayne Walters; and cousin, Donnie Martin who were like his brothers. As well as a special nephew, Casey Martin, and three beautiful nieces and their families. His family and friends will especially miss his dry humor and the laughter we shared.
Bruce worked his entire adult life as an electrician, earning a Master Electrician’s License and successfully owning his company, Lake Electric, LLC for 33 years where he continued to work until 3 weeks prior to his death. Adding to his pleasure of working on the lake were the special relationships he built with various dock builders and marina owners who were his customers for years.
Other than his family and work, Bruce was passionate about horses, a passion he shared with his daughter Rachel who joyfully rode with him for many years. Though Bruce loved all his horses, Señor and Lily held the most special places in his heart.
Bruce was a handyman who could build, restore, or repair anything. In the 1980s he almost single handedly built a beautiful two story home of stone, cedar, and glass where his family happily lived for 18 years.
At his passing Bruce had been an active member of Bee Creek United Methodist Church for 17 years.
On April 16, 2023 a kind, gentle, strong, hardworking, stubborn, funny, and loving man died leaving this world a bit better. You could count on his word. Because his word was good.
Memorial service to be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Weed Corley Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.
