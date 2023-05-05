Bryan Lee Oakes, 72, of Brazoria passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Carl and Peggy Oakes.
He was employed by Olin. He loved golfing and going on cruises, He was an honest and loyal person.
Left to cherish his loving memories; loving and devoted wife, Mary Theresa Oakes of Brazoria; mother, Peggy Oakes of Frisco; stepson, Norman A. Watson and wife Michelle of Denton; stepdaughters, Leah Lake and husband Timothy of Western Grove, Arkansas and Rachael Pawlik and husband Clifford of Willis; brother, Daryl Oakes and wife, Alice of Idabell, Oklahoma; sisters, Carolyn Baker and husband Bill of Waco and Karen Bailey and husband Dennis of Frisco, 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Cliff Pawlik, Clint Woods, Jeff Moxey, Timothy Lake, Gerardo Floores and Norman Watson.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Brazoria in Brazoria, Texas from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Bundick officiating.
