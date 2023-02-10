Cara Jean Hurst, 47, of Angleton, Texas passed away at sunset on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
Cara is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Lucy Witcher and George and Thelma Hurst.
Cara loved life to the fullest. Each day, she looked for ways to inspire others. While battling many illnesses of her own, Cara strived to make a difference in the world — and what a difference she made. Through various social media platforms, Cara was able to uplift and support thousands of people battling their own diagnosis, illness or anyone in need of a friend. In 2008, Cara began her own scleroderma journey, and “Cara’s Dream Team” was created shortly after. Through Cara’s Dream Team, she joined the world-wide scleroderma network and connected with many people on a similar journey.
Cara enjoyed going to the beach, fishing and rescuing animals. Whether it was dogs, cats, birds, turtles or pigs, Cara truly loved all animals and cared for as many as she could while treating them all as family.
Cara’s love for her family radiated throughout her life, smile and infectious laugh. Cara was always ready to show photos of her parents, sisters and nieces and nephew. Family was everything to Cara. Her strong bond to her family, friends and Scleroderma Angels are what gave her the most joy.
She often expressed herself through songs and lyrics. The last song shared by Cara, via social media, is a message that she wanted to share with the world. “The Rose” by Bette Midler states that “It’s the Heart, afraid of breaking, that never learns to dance. It’s the dream afraid of waking, that never takes the chance…Just remember in the winter, far beneath the bitter snows, lies the seed that with the sun’s love, in the spring becomes the rose.”
She is survived by her parents, Lucinda and Doug Holub; sisters, Miranda Pilcik (Brian) and Casey Yeager (Randy); nieces, Sheldon Pilcik, Kaelyn Pilcik, Emma Yeager and nephew, Peyton Yeager.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 19th at 2:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home (Dignity) in Clute at 1038 W. Plantation Drive. In honor of Cara’s Dream Team, the family requests that visitors wear teal or bright colors.
Commented